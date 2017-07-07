

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have discussed a partnership to enter the wireless business, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Dish Chief executive Officer Charlie Ergen and his Amazon counterpart Jeff Bezos have reportedly gotten to know each other better over the past year. Both are billionaires with shared interest in space and robotics.



Dish is seeking to diversify away from its shrinking core satellite television business and has been investing heavily in wireless spectrum. However, the company needs the network infrastructure to make use of the spectrum.



Dish has tried for years to establish partnerships with wireless providers like Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile - so far, to no avail.



According to the WSJ report, the two CEOs discussed several ideas for a partnership. Among the ideas discussed by them, Amazon can help Dish fund its planned network that is focused on the 'Internet of Things' - the idea that everything from bikes to drones would have web connectivity everywhere.



Another idea is that Amazon, as a founding partner of Dish's new wireless network, could offer an option for Prime members to pay a little more a month for a connectivity or phone plan. Amazon could also use part of Dish's airwaves to stream Amazon Video, or connect drones and other devices to the network.



In late May, Dish claimed it is the first TV provider to offer direct compatibility with Amazon's Alexa.



Dish said that its customers will be able to use Amazon Alexa to control their Hopper DVR of Wally satellite. Amazon's artificially intelligent, voice-activated assistant Alexa runs in the cloud.



