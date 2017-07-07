Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-07-13



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2019-03-12 1052 SE0002241083 4.25% 500 +/- 250 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 625 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-07-17



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUL 13, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1052 and 625 SEK million in issue SGB 1054



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON JUL 13, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se