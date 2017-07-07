CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading recycling, waste and construction services provider, today announced it has been awarded the 2017 Biggest Safety Improvement Award by Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). This award was granted in the Communication, Education & Marketing Division, in which LRS displayed exemplary actions in education and communication outreach to revamp the safety program, establish trust within employees and strengthen the safety culture.

Vice President of Risk Management John Sliwicki leads the team that implements safety initiatives at LRS and joined the company in June 2016. Shortly after his arrival, Sliwicki made key moves and hires within the Risk Management Department to better manage company-wide safety.

"When employees are handling multiple projects, getting a job done can become a priority over safety. If we can create a mentality where safety is a value, our employees will understand that all of those other priorities sit second chair to that value of safety," said Sliwicki. "Our safety-driven efforts reflect the hard work and positive attitudes that our employees uphold."

New safety initiatives have been implemented to increase training, communication and recognition, which extends to LRS employees, customers and the community. LRS continues to enhance safety efforts by collaborating with waste safety organizations to give presentations that are structured to provide resources for other waste management companies. These speaking events are designed to improve the overall risks the industry faces daily.

"There is nothing as important to LRS as cultivating, promoting and maintaining a world-class safety culture. The tremendous success that LRS has been able to achieve has been due in large part to the timely actions made by Sliwicki and the Risk Management Department." said Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "We sincerely thank SWANA for the esteemed recognition of our internal efforts to keep our employees and members of the various communities safe."

"Lakeshore Recycling Systems has not only demonstrated a commitment to improving safety, but has shown how that commitment paid off," said Jesse Maxwell, the Advocacy & eLearning Program Manager for SWANA. "We here at SWANA applaud them for their achievements and hope that their efforts will inspire others in the solid waste industry."

Award winners will be honored at the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON ® 2017 on September 27, 2017.

About SWANA

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) is an organization of more than 9,000 public and private sector professionals committed to advancing from solid waste management to resource management through their shared emphasis on education, advocacy, and research. For more than 50 years, SWANA has been the leading association in the solid waste management field. SWANA serves industry professionals through technical conferences, certifications, publications, and a large offering of technical training courses. For more information, visit swana.org.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is the largest private waste company in Illinois, specializing in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services and comprehensive waste removal to Chicagoland businesses and residential homeowners. LRS owns and operates seven Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 720 committed full-time employees. LRS is a recipient of Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, is ranked #35 on Waste360's 2016 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America and is a 2016 multi-Stevie award winning company with honors including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. Controlling over 2.2 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill and is committed to raising awareness for a more environmentally sustainable and scalable business model that fuels the circular economy. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/6/11G142337/Images/LRS_DarkBlue_H-7dbbfc941405aa1f89d77c9eb9465ca9.jpg

Company Contact:

Meaghan Johnson

Director of Marketing

Lakeshore Recycling Systems

847.779.7507

MJohnson@LRSrecycles.com