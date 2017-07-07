ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Chris O'Cull will join the firm as Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the restaurant sector. Mr. O'Cull, who will be based in the firm's Nashville office, is expected to start on or about July 10.

"We are very pleased that Chris will be joining our Consumer & Retail Equity Research team," said Keith Gay, Director of U.S. Research at Stifel. "Chris brings a unique balance of sell-side and industry experience that provides a distinct and value-added perspective on the restaurant industry to clients. We look forward to adding his talents to further augment our strong consumer research franchise."

Mr. O'Cull brings over 16 years of experience to Stifel, including 11 years on the sell-side and five years within the restaurant industry. Most recently he was a Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Other sell-side experience includes six years (2006-2012) as Director and Senior Analyst with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. In addition, Mr. O'Cull spent five years (2001-2006) in various roles at O'Charley's, Inc., including Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Marketing.

Mr. O'Cull received his B.S. degrees in both Economics and Finance with a Major in Accounting from the University of Kentucky. In its May 2015 Analyst Awards, Thomson Reuters recognized Mr. O'Cull as the No. 3 earnings estimator in the restaurants sector.

About Stifel Research

Stifel and its Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) affiliate form the industry's largest U.S. equity research platform (1,199 stocks under coverage) and 13 th largest global equity research platform (1,622 stocks under coverage). In addition, Stifel and KBW combine to rank as the largest provider of U.S. small- and mid-cap equity coverage. Stifel/KBW's award highlights include two consecutive No. 1 rankings in the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards and 11 consecutive top ten finishes.

According to data from StarMine, Stifel is a top ten provider of U.S. equity coverage in the diversified industrials, healthcare, real estate, technology, and transportation sectors. KBW is the largest provider of U.S. equity research in financial institutions and ranks among the top ten in coverage of banks, capital markets, and thrifts & mortgage finance.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

