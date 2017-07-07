Global Collagen (Gelatine & Collagen Peptide) Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Collagen (Gelatine & Collagen Peptide) Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Global Collagen (Collagen Peptide & Gelatine) Market is expected to reach USD 4,572.7 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The global collagen market is mainly driven by the increasing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards healthy diet & protein consumption, increasing use of collagen based on biomaterials, and growing applications in nutricosmetics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals. In addition, rise in per capita income in developing nations and growing food processing industry further provides significant opportunities in this market. However, factors such as safety concerns, religious constraints, and growing use of alternatives such as pectin gels, modified starch gels, high acyl gellan gum, and carrageenan could restrict the growth of this market to some extent.

Collagen finds its major application in the confectionery, dairy, meat & fish products, beverages, and in many others food products to improve their organoleptic properties. Gelatin is also one of the most commonly used food additives in the confectionary industry and various dairy products like yogurts, cream desserts, mousses, a variety of low-fat dairy products, cheeses, etc. to improve the texture and stability of the product. These properties helps drive the global collagen market in the food and beverages sector.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

- Gelatin- Collagen peptide

Market by Source

- Porcine

- Bovine

- Marine

- Chicken

- Sheep

- Others

Market by Application

- Food and beverages

- Pharmaceuticals

- Nutraceuticals

- Cosmetics

- Healthcare

- Technical

Companies Mentioned

- Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

- Collagen Solutions Plc

- EWALD-GELATINE GmbH

- GELITA AG

- GELNEX

- Holista Colltech Limited

- Italgelatine S.P.A

- JUNCA GELATINES, S.L.

- LAPI GELATINE S.P.A

- Nitta Gelatin Inc.

- REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH

- Rousselot

- Tessenderlo Group

- Trobas Gelatine BV

- Weishardt Holding

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2tq4k/collagen

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716