The 1 MW plant on the site of half-built nuclear power plant in Tennessee is a harbinger of things to come in the U.S. and global electricity mixes, as demonstrated in March and April.

At 1 MW, it isn't the largest solar power project in the nation, or even the state. But the 3,000 solar panels on bend of a river near the Tennessee/Virginia tell a story which is playing out across the United States, and the world.

Next to the solar plant, which was recently put online by Birdseye Renewable Energy and United Renewable Energy, towers the concrete ruins of a nuclear power plant which began construction in 1978. However, work on the Phipps Bend Nuclear Power Plant was stopped by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) three years later.

The new solar plant will now sell power to local utility Holston Electric through a TVA program.

Citing contemporary documents, local press concluded that the Phipps Bend Nuclear Power plant was the victim of declining power demand due to aluminum plants shutting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...