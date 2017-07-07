Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - Urgent Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: TRAGIC ACCIDENT AT ZAPOLYARNY MINE 07-Jul-2017 / 16:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS-RELEASE* *7 July 2017 * *Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL"* (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") *TRAGIC ACCIDENT AT ZAPOLYARNY MINE* *Moscow - *PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel" the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, announces that on July 7, at approximately 10 am, an explosion occurred at a shaft of Zapolyarny Mine of the Polar Division of Nornickel. The accident occurred during drifting activities carried out by a team from Polar Construction Company, a contractor of Nornickel. Four Polar Construction Company employees have been confirmed dead as a result of the explosion and there have been a number of others injured. All other miners working at the site have now been evacuated to the surface and all personnel have been accounted for. Emergency services including medics and mine rescue teams have been deployed to the site. Preliminary reports on the cause of the incident point to a build-up of methane, which ignited in the shaft. Sergey Gradyushko, the deputy director on health and safety of the Polar Division, said: "Following this tragic accident our thoughts are with the families of our colleagues who have died and those injured. The company will provide all support we can offer to them. In the meantime our priority is on safe evacuation of other workers who were on site. This is a serious situation, but one for which the company has a prepared response plan which is now underway". Once this has been done we will then turn our attention to looking in more detail at what happened and drawing any appropriate lessons from it. Supplies to Nornickel customers will not be affected by suspension of work at this mine. Updates are posted live to Nornickel's website. *ABOUT THE COMPANY * PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. *Media Relations: Investor Relations: * Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: MMC Norilsk Nickel 1 st Krasnogvardeysky av., 15 123100 Moscow Russia Internet: www.nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 WKN: A140M9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Nasdaq Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 4389 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 590811 07-Jul-2017

