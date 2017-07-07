Nasdaq Riga based on the Information letter received from AS "HansaMatrix" on its plans to increase the free float level and Article 5.4.7. of the Rules, on July 7, 2017 decided to increase the exemption period from Article 5.4.2. of the Rules for additional 12 month period.



