

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump indicated in comments on Friday that he still wants Mexico to pay for his proposed border wall.



'Absolutely,' Trump said when asked by reporters if he wants Mexico to pay for the wall as he sat down with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.



Trump called Nieto a friend even though the two leaders have had an at-times strained relationship over the proposed wall and other issues.



'We've all had a very successful day and a very interesting day,' Trump said. 'It's great to be with my friend, the president of Mexico.'



'We're negotiating NAFTA and some other things with Mexico. Let's see how it all turns out,' he added. 'But I think we've made very good progress.'



Nieto has repeatedly stated Mexico will not pay for the border wall and canceled a meeting with Trump in January over the issue.



The Mexican president told reporters he would have a 'flowing dialogue' with Trump regarding 'the security of both nations, especially for our borders.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX