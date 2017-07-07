Global Residential Water Treatment Market Research Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Residential Water Treatment Market Research 2017" report to their offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the global residential water treatment market for including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023. This report is a combination of all individual country and regional reports located around the world. Only select countries are included while the others sections include market estimates to come up with total figures.
Market Definition by Product:
- Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
- Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
- Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
- Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
- Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
- Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.
- Clay systems:Ceramic water filters are an inexpensive and effective type of water filter. These systems rely on the pore size of ceramic material to filter dirt, debris, and bacteria out of water. Clay pot water filters are fabricated using terracotta and are also referred to as terracotta systems.
Key Topics Covered:
- Definitions/Acronyms
- Global Residential Water Treatment Market: Executive Summary
- Americas: Executive Summary
- United States Residential Water Treatment Market
- Mexico Residential Water Treatment Market
- Americas - Others Residential Water Treatment.
- Asia Pacific: Executive Summary
- China Residential Water Treatment Market
- South Korea Residential Water Treatment Market
- Japan Residential Water Treatment Market
- India Residential Water Treatment Market
- Thailand Residential Water Treatment Market
- Malaysia Residential Water Treatment Market
- Taiwan Residential Water Treatment Market
- Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market
- Asia Pacific - Others Residential Water Treatment
- Europe: Executive Summary
- Germany Residential Water Treatment Market
- Russian Residential Water Treatment Market
- Turkey Residential Water Treatment Market
- Ukrainian Residential Water Treatment Market
- Europe :Others Residential Water Treatment
Companies Mentioned
- A.O. Smith Corporation
- Bluefilters Group
- BMB
- BRITA GmbH
- BWT AG
- Cerâmica Stéfani S.A. (Stefani)
- Chanson Water Co. Ltd.
- Chungho Nais Co. Ltd.
- Coway Co. Ltd.
- Everest
- Filtros Sau Paulo
- Giffarine Skyline Unity Co. Ltd.
- Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH
- Grupo Rotoplas
- Hague Quality Water International
- NEP Holdings Berhad Diamond
- Nihon Trim Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Qinyuan Group Co. Ltd.
- Novaya Voda
- OCEO
- OSG Corporation
- Ova
- Siam Cast Nylon Co. Ltd (Pure)
- Taiwan Sakura Corporation (Sakura)
- The 3M Company
- The Clorox Company (BRITA)
- The Geyser Company
- The Lux Asia Pacific Group
- Thiensurat Public Co. Ltd.
- Unilever
- Water Tec de México
- Waterbox Co. Inc.
- Woongjin Group
- Xiaomi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d84753/global
