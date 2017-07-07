Global Residential Water Treatment Market Research Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Residential Water Treatment Market Research 2017" report to their offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the global residential water treatment market for including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023. This report is a combination of all individual country and regional reports located around the world. Only select countries are included while the others sections include market estimates to come up with total figures.

Market Definition by Product:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Clay systems:Ceramic water filters are an inexpensive and effective type of water filter. These systems rely on the pore size of ceramic material to filter dirt, debris, and bacteria out of water. Clay pot water filters are fabricated using terracotta and are also referred to as terracotta systems.

Key Topics Covered:



Definitions/Acronyms Global Residential Water Treatment Market: Executive Summary Americas: Executive Summary United States Residential Water Treatment Market Mexico Residential Water Treatment Market

Americas - Others Residential Water Treatment.

Asia Pacific : Executive Summary

China Residential Water Treatment Market

South Korea Residential Water Treatment Market

Japan Residential Water Treatment Market

India Residential Water Treatment Market

Thailand Residential Water Treatment Market

Malaysia Residential Water Treatment Market

Taiwan Residential Water Treatment Market

Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market

Asia Pacific - Others Residential Water Treatment

Europe : Executive Summary Germany Residential Water Treatment Market Russian Residential Water Treatment Market Turkey Residential Water Treatment Market Ukrainian Residential Water Treatment Market Europe :Others Residential Water Treatment

Companies Mentioned



A.O. Smith Corporation

Bluefilters Group

BMB

BRITA GmbH

BWT AG

Cerâmica Stéfani S.A. (Stefani)

Chanson Water Co. Ltd.

Chungho Nais Co. Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd.

Everest

Filtros Sau Paulo

Giffarine Skyline Unity Co. Ltd.

Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH

Grupo Rotoplas

Hague Quality Water International

NEP Holdings Berhad Diamond

Nihon Trim Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Qinyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Novaya Voda

OCEO

OSG Corporation

Ova

Siam Cast Nylon Co. Ltd (Pure)

Taiwan Sakura Corporation (Sakura)

The 3M Company

The Clorox Company (BRITA)

The Geyser Company

The Lux Asia Pacific Group

Thiensurat Public Co. Ltd.

Unilever

Water Tec de México

Waterbox Co. Inc.

Woongjin Group

Xiaomi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d84753/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716