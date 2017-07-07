

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Now Baskin-Robbins ice cream will come to your door steps from this summer, as the ice cream maker has decided to offer home delivery from their 600 locations.



Baskin-Robbins plans to associate with DoorDash to deliver online orders in 22 cities. One can use DoorDash app or website to place their favorite flavors. DoorDash has created insulated carriers to deliver ice creams.



Starting at $2.99, the average service charge for door delivery will be $5. As the trial is successful, Baskin-Robbins plans to expand it to its 2500 U.S. location in the next phase.



Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins said, 'We're so excited to partner with DoorDash to offer our guests the very best ice cream delivery experience and give them another way to enjoy Baskin-Robbins ice cream treats from the convenience of their own home.'



As part of its new offer in the National Ice cream month, Baskin-Robbins will also deliver Polar Pizza Ice Cream treats to children in selected hospitals on July 14. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego), and Phoenix Children's Hospital are the hospitals participating in the special offer.



