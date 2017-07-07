CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- Saleen Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: SLNN) will reveal their 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition Saleen Mustangs, both street and race versions, at the largest gathering of Mustangs in the Northwest -- the Mustangs Northwest Roundup 2017. Activities begin at 7:00PM on Wednesday, July 12, at Bill Pierre Ford, a long-standing Saleen dealer, in Seattle, Washington. On hand will be Saleen CEO Steve Saleen and his Team, representatives of General Tire, and Championship drivers George Follmer, Rick Titus, Desiré Wilson, Lisa Caceres, and more.

"I am proud and excited to be formally debuting our Championship Commemorative Edition Saleen Mustangs at Bill Pierre Ford dealership, a great Saleen supporter throughout the years," exclaimed Steve Saleen. "Saleen Automotive, Inc., has always been warmly welcomed by the members of Mustangs Northwest at their annual Roundup. So, it is only natural for us to participant in their 2017 Event. It will be an outstanding weekend. Come on out and meet the Championship Team and get an up-close look at our newest Saleen Mustangs."

Additional plans surrounding the Roundup, includes a track event on Thursday, July 13, at Pacific Raceway in nearby Kent, Washington. Saleen drivers will be on hand with the new Championship Edition Saleen Mustangs giving press rides. A Friday Night Meet and Greet is scheduled at the Red Lion Hotel in Bellevue.

"We're excited to partner with Saleen on this amazing new anniversary edition Mustang and we're really pumped to have this opportunity to showcase our all-new summer performance G-MAX RS to the media," stated director of marketing for General Tire, Travis Roffler. "There is no better way to experience a tire than to get behind the wheel of a great car and feel its performance enhanced by the grip and confidence provided by an impressive tire."

The Roundup car-show portion of the event continues on Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, 2017, at Bellevue College, in Bellevue, Washington. The Championship Edition Saleen Mustangs will be on display at the show. Additionally, there will be an autograph session at the Saleen Display.

This event is open to all Mustang enthusiasts; there will be food, goody bags, and autograph signings. If you are interested in attending, please email pr@saleen.com.

