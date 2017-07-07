Global Advanced Materials for Displays Technologies and Markets Report 2017 - Projections to 2022 for the $128 Billion Market

DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Electronic Display Materials Should Reach $68.4 Billion in 2017 and $128.0 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.3% over the Five-Year Period from 2017 to 2022

The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. This report analyzes the various classes of materials technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the forecast period.

Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



Display Materials

Applications

Industry Structure

Market Summary

4: The Glass Market



Glass Technologies and Properties

Applications of Glass in Display Technology

Display Glass Market Assessment

5: The Liquid Crystals Market



Liquid Crystal Materials and Properties

Liquid Crystal Display Applications

Liquid Crystal Market Assessment

6: The Phosphor Market



Phosphor Materials and Properties

Phosphor Market Assessment

7: The Color Filter Market



Color Filter Processes, Materials and Properties

Color Filter Applications

Color Filter Market Assessment

8: The Polarizer Market



Polarizer Materials, Fabrication and Properties

Polarizer Market Assessment

9: The Light-emitting Diode Market



LED Fabrication

LED Technology, Materials, and Properties

LED Applications

LED Market Assessment

10: Organic Light-emitting Displays



OLED Technology, Materials and Properties

OLED Display Applications

OLED Market Assessment

11: Coatings



Technology: Processes, Materials and Properties

Coating Applications

Coatings Market Assessment

12: MEMS and Nanomaterials



MEMS and Nanomaterial-based Display Technologies and Applications

Market Assessment

13: Patent Review/ New Developments



Patents by Technology

Patent Trends over Time

Patents by Assignees

14: Company Profiles



3M Co.

Applied Vacuum Coating Technologies Co. Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co.

Auo Optronics Corp.

BASF SE

Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.

Chongqing Morsh Technology Co. Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DAI Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Dupont Displays

Eastman Kodak Co.

Emagin Corp.

Forge Europa Ltd.

Futaba Corp.

Global Lighting Technologies Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan

Innolux Corp.

Irico Group Electronics Co. Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Novaled AG

Ntera Inc.

Phosphor Technology Ltd.

Polyic Gmbh & Co.

QD Vision Inc.

Ritdisplay Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanritz Corp.

Toray Industries

Unidym

Universal Display Corp.

Xintek Inc.

15: Appendix: Industry and Government Activities



