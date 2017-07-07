sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.07.2017 | 17:01
PR Newswire

Global Advanced Materials for Displays Technologies and Markets Report 2017 - Projections to 2022 for the $128 Billion Market

DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Materials for Displays: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Electronic Display Materials Should Reach $68.4 Billion in 2017 and $128.0 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.3% over the Five-Year Period from 2017 to 2022

The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. This report analyzes the various classes of materials technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the forecast period.

Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

  • Display Materials
  • Applications
  • Industry Structure
  • Market Summary

4: The Glass Market

  • Glass Technologies and Properties
  • Applications of Glass in Display Technology
  • Display Glass Market Assessment

5: The Liquid Crystals Market

  • Liquid Crystal Materials and Properties
  • Liquid Crystal Display Applications
  • Liquid Crystal Market Assessment

6: The Phosphor Market

  • Phosphor Materials and Properties
  • Phosphor Market Assessment

7: The Color Filter Market

  • Color Filter Processes, Materials and Properties
  • Color Filter Applications
  • Color Filter Market Assessment

8: The Polarizer Market

  • Polarizer Materials, Fabrication and Properties
  • Polarizer Market Assessment

9: The Light-emitting Diode Market

  • LED Fabrication
  • LED Technology, Materials, and Properties
  • LED Applications
  • LED Market Assessment

10: Organic Light-emitting Displays

  • OLED Technology, Materials and Properties
  • OLED Display Applications
  • OLED Market Assessment

11: Coatings

  • Technology: Processes, Materials and Properties
  • Coating Applications
  • Coatings Market Assessment

12: MEMS and Nanomaterials

  • MEMS and Nanomaterial-based Display Technologies and Applications
  • Market Assessment

13: Patent Review/ New Developments

  • Patents by Technology
  • Patent Trends over Time
  • Patents by Assignees

14: Company Profiles

  • 3M Co.
  • Applied Vacuum Coating Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Asahi Glass Co.
  • Auo Optronics Corp.
  • BASF SE
  • Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.
  • Chongqing Morsh Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Corning Inc.
  • DAI Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.
  • Dupont Displays
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • Emagin Corp.
  • Forge Europa Ltd.
  • Futaba Corp.
  • Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • Innolux Corp.
  • Irico Group Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Japan Display Inc.
  • LG Display Co. Ltd.
  • Merck Kgaa
  • Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Nitto Denko Corp.
  • Novaled AG
  • Ntera Inc.
  • Phosphor Technology Ltd.
  • Polyic Gmbh & Co.
  • QD Vision Inc.
  • Ritdisplay Company
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sanritz Corp.
  • Toray Industries
  • Unidym
  • Universal Display Corp.
  • Xintek Inc.

15: Appendix: Industry and Government Activities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zfxf96/advanced

