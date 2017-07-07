Automotive Valves Market Worth 32.51 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automotive Valves Marketby product (Solenoid, EGR Valve, Brake Combination Valve, AT Control Valve, Engine Valve), Vehicle (PC, LCV, HCV, EV), Application (Engine, Brake, HVAC), Function (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Automotive Valves Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 32.51 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 99 Market Data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Automotive Valves Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-valve-market-139192093.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Valves Market are the increasing production levels of vehicles, electrification of vehicles, installation of HVAC systems in commercial vehicles, and stringent emission norms introduced by the government to improve fuel economy.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=139192093

Solenoid valve - Expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Automotive solenoid valves are conventional components which are used in most of the standard vehicles in applications such as door locks, steering locks, starter motors, fuel valve control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) to name a few. The solenoid valve market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other valves, both in terms of value and volume. Also, the solenoid valve is gaining preference over other valves as it is fast in operation and suitable for electronic functions such as door lock and ABS. The market is expected to witness a gradual shift from conventional mechanical actuators to electromagnetic actuators such as wastegate and VGT. The automotive solenoids are expected to enhance the products' properties, and their application in automotive would result in better quality of engines, low emission, increased automation, and safety and security application. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for solenoid valve in the global Automotive Valves Market during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=139192093

Hybrid Electric Vehicle - A promising segment for component manufacturers

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) accounts for the largest share of the Automotive Valves Market among the electric vehicle types (BEV, HEV, and PHEV). It is estimated to continue its dominance in the Automotive Valves Market during the forecast period. Also, in terms of growth, PHEV is projected to grow at the highest CAGR followed by BEV and PHEV, respectively. Increasing government support for green vehicles is propelling the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn is increasing the demand for automotive components such as actuators and valves.

Asia-Pacific: Largest market forautomotive valves

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share, by value and volume, of the Automotive Valves Market in 2017. Also, in terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other regions. Developing economies such as China and India are expected to play a major role due to increasing vehicle production. Also, increasing installation of upgraded technology features such as ABS, automatic transmission, and start-stop systems is likely to add to the demand for supporting valves.

The report profiles all major players in the Automotive Valves Market, including Continental AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), and BorgWarner (U.S) among others.

The report also covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors operating in the Automotive Valves Market. The competitive landscape is divided into four distinct categories, namely, dynamic differentiators, visionary leaders, emerging companies, and innovators. The evaluation is done by taking various factors into account such as product development, R&D expenditure, business strategies, product revenue, and organic and inorganic growth.

The report also explains the qualitative aspects of the Automotive Valves Market with respect to advanced features and applications. It covers Porter's five forces analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles of major players in the Automotive Valves Market.

Browse related reports:

Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle, Application, Off-Highway Vehicles, Electric Vehicle, Product (Wastegate, VGT, Throttle, Brake, EGR, Power Seat, Grille Shutter, HVAC, Headlamp, and Piezoelectric), and Region - Global forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-actuators-market-166095652.html

Automotive Solenoid Market by Application (Body Control & Interiors, Engine Control & Cooling System), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Valve Design, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-solenoid-market-145703142.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/automotive-and-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets