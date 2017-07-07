Technavio's latest market research report on the camping equipment market in the USprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the camping equipment market in the US from 2017-2021.

The top three emerging market trends driving the camping equipment market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Most of the online retail formats rely on social media platform to increase awareness about camping sites. Many mobile applications like CampFone, POCKET, Woodall's, MapMyHike, and iCamp were introduced to make customers aware of new camping sites. The messages are also personalized and modified according to the preference of the customers. Customers who are pressed for time rely on online stores to purchase camping equipment. Through social media, these retail stores also offer discount coupons to customers.

"The changing urban lifestyle is increasing the demand for online retail formats as consumers prefer to buy camping equipment online rather than going to a brick-and-mortar store. Moreover, social media enables consumers to gather adequate knowledge about the product and its performance before they purchase it. Thus, the internet is playing a vital role in generating demand for camping equipment in the US," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Roof top tents are gaining popularity among consumers. They serve a dual purpose as campers can have their RVs and tents at a single place. For instance, Tepui offers innovative roof top tent that can be put on top of the sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and caravan. This technology eliminates the hassle of putting up tents. The initiative taken by Tepui resolves the constraint that is faced by campers of finding a safe location to put up their tents. These tents are pre-installed on the roof of the SUVs and RVs. The objective behind launching roof top tents was to reduce the logistics hassle faced by campers. Roof top tents help eliminate the need for backpacks as most of the space in a backpack is occupied by the tent.

The older population in the US is significantly interested in opting for non-strenuous recreational activities. Owing to this, camping in areas with nature-based forms of recreation is gaining momentum. To leverage this trend, many camping service providers are offering camping programs specially designed for this target group. Nature treks and edutainment camps are among the most popular camping programs in the country. For instance, Camp Bonfire at Lake Owego in Pennsylvania, US, offers camping programs for people over the age of 50 years.

"The camping equipment market in the US has a significant growth potential attributed to a rise in consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle, growing interest in physical fitness, and increasing awareness among people about the camping adventure activities present in the US," says Manu.

