LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- Savaria Corporation (TSX: SIS) ("Savaria" or the "Corporation"), one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastien Bourassa to the Board of Directors of the Corporation, effective immediately.

Mr. Bourassa, who currently holds the position of Operation & Integration Vice President within the Corporation, brings technical knowledge, business acumen and international experience to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bourassa is a seasoned executive and was the instigator behind Savaria's manufacturing facility start-up in China which he has managed since 2006. Under his management, Savaria Huizhou has grown significantly. Mr. Bourassa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montreal, and an EMBA from the Ivey Business School in Hong Kong.

The Corporation also announces the resignation of Robert Berthiaume as director of the Corporation. The Board of Directors of the Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Berthiaume for his contribution to the development of the Savaria throughout the last 16 years. "We are very pleased that Mr. Berthiaume will remain part of the Savaria team as Vice President, European Affairs as both his experience and expertise are valuable assets for the Corporation," declared Marcel Bourassa, President and CEO of the Corporation.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation (www.savaria.com) is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their comfort, mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, as well as elevators for home and commercial use. Following its acquisition of Span-America Medical Products, Inc., Savaria also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products and beds for the medical and long-term care market. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold and, in certain locations, vehicle conversions are performed. Savaria records around 70% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers and affiliates in North America and employs some 800 people. Its principal places of business are located in Laval and Magog (Quebec), Brampton and Beamsville (Ontario), Greenville (South Carolina) and Huizhou (China).

