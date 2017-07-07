Global procurement intelligence and advisory firm SpendEdge has announced the completion of their latest assessment which provides supply market intelligence solutions for the food and beverage industry. The primary objective of this analysis was to help the client, a leading food and beverage company, streamline their sourcing and procurement processes to decrease overall category spend and secure future commercial success.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005443/en/

Supply market intelligence solutions from SpendEdge closely monitor market conditions for improved supply chain strategies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's team of category management experts followed a blended research methodology consisting or primary and secondary research, to seek out the vast database of secondary resources to analyze the supply market landscape. The assessment also consisted of detailed discussions with the category experts, procurement managers, and consultants to understand the latest market trends, supply market overview, category cost drivers, and value chain analysis.

Key Insights Provided in this Study

Supply market insights across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions

Cost reduction and price negotiation strategies

Identification of top suppliers of sugar in the target regions and analysis of their contractual terms

Performance evaluation criteria to help with better supplier relationship management

Looking for more information on this study? Request a free proposal

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our procurement market intelligence coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning process and helps clients achieve more than mere monetary savings. Our procurement insights are well-defined to meet the information needs of the procurement organizations and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005443/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com