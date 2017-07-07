ELISA CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2017 AT 6:10 PM



Elisa has today signed a EUR 170 million five-year Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility, which has option to be extended by two years. The facility is for general corporate purposes and replaces the facility with same size that was signed in 2011 and maturing in June 2018.



The Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners of the facility are OP Corporate Bank, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, NatWest and Nordea Bank.



OP Corporate Bank acted as coordinator and Nordea Bank as Facility Agent.



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 50 520 5555



For further information, please contact: Juha Kervinen Group Treasurer tel. +358 10 262 3625



Distribution: Principal media www.elisa.com