Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies Market Prospects Report 2017

The report Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies: Global Market Prospects - Featuring Expert Panel Views from Industry Survey 2017 provides a comprehensive analysis of the mHealth landscape. The survey gathered experience and opinion on the use of mHealth, and insights on key trends for the present and future use of these technologies, particularly within the pharmaceutical industry.

The uptake of mHealth technologies will increase in the near future as the overall healthcare industry continues to shift towards value-based medicine, and the need to clearly demonstrate the value and effectiveness of medical interventions grows. Support from healthcare professionals (HCP), reimbursement entities and government agencies will also increase as the body of literature documenting the wide range of benefits of mHealth continues to grow. Furthermore, the continued acceleration of mobile penetration at a global level will continue to make mHealth services and solutions possible, even in the most remote areas.



Non-profit organizations such as the mHealth Alliance and the World Healthcare Organization (WHO) advocate the increased use of mHealth, particularly in underserved communities where poor infrastructure, non-availability of experts and doctors, and lack of medical education have hampered the provision of healthcare. A key benefit of mHealth technologies, if not the most important one, is their ability to fulfill this unmet need and provide continuous healthcare at a distance.



Moreover, mHealth technologies such as dose reminders can improve healthcare outcomes and reduce complications in chronic conditions by optimizing treatment compliance. For instance, 95% of diabetic cases are estimated to be self-managed, and mobile and Bluetooth glucose sensors have been developed to help patients to optimize drug dosing, reducing the risk of non-compliance and improving life expectancy (Diabetes UK, 2009). Significant advances in devices, sensors, monitors and mobile applications (apps) have seen the development of cost-effective portable diagnostics to remotely manage and monitor disease.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 mHealth Technologies Overview

2.1 What are mHealth Technologies?

2.2 What Types of Services Can mHealth Technologies Provide?

2.3 What are the Main Objectives of mHealth Technologies?

2.4 Key Stakeholders Involved in the Funding and Provision of mHealth

2.5 Key Market Segments in the mHealth Market Space

2.6 How Prevalent is the Use of mHealth Technologies by Healthcare Organizations? Results from Our Industry-Wide Survey



3 The Global mHealth Market: The Most Important Drivers and Restraints in 2017

3.1 What Are the Most Important Growth Drivers in the Global mHealth Market? - Results from our Industry-Wide Survey

3.2 What Are the Main Restraints in the Global mHealth Market? Results from our Industry-Wide Survey



4 mHealth: Transforming Pharma R&D and Commercial Strategy

4.1 The role of mHealth Technologies in the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2 In Which Specific Areas Do Organizations Currently Utilize mHealth Technology? Results from our Industry-Wide Survey

4.3 In Which Areas Will mHealth Have the Greatest Impact for Pharma Companies Over the Next Five Years? Results from our Industry-Wide Survey



5 The Most Promising Geographical Markets for mHealth Technologies in 2017

5.1 Important Trends in Mobile Penetration at a Global Level and Their Impact in Key mHealth Markets

5.2 Will Emerging Economies Continue to Be the Primary Drivers of Growth in the mHealth Market?



6 Strategic Considerations for Effective Implementation of mHealth Initiatives

6.1 What Are the Most Important Factors to Consider when Designing a New mHealth Initiative? Results from our Industry-Wide Survey

6.2 Other Important Considerations for Companies Designing mHealth Initiatives



7 Conclusions and Future Outlook for mHealth Technologies Beyond 2017

7.1 Some 96% of Organizations that Already Implement mHealth Solutions Are Likely to Increase Their Investment Within the Next Five Years

7.2 Which Regions Will Receive the Highest Investments in mHealth in the Next Five Years? Results from our Industry



8 Appendix



