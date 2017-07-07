

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. is building the world's largest lithium-ion battery in Australia under an agreement between the company, French renewable energy provider Neoen and the South Australian government.



Tesla said it was selected through a competitive bidding process by the South Australian government to provide a 100 MW/129 MWh Powerpack system. This will be paired with Neoen's Hornsdale Wind Farm near Jamestown in South Australia.



Tesla was awarded the entire energy storage system component of the project. The system will be installed by December 2017 and will provide power enough for more than 30,000 homes.



The South Australian government has been looking for a sustainable solution to ensure energy security for all residents.



In September 2016, a one-in-50-year storm damaged critical infrastructure in the state and left 1.7 million residents without electricity. Further blackouts occurred in the heat of the Australian summer in early 2017.



However, under the agreement, Tesla must deliver the battery within 100 days of the contract being signed or it will be free.



This is due to a bet taken by Tesla's founder and CEO Elon Musk, who said in March that his company could deliver an operational battery-powered energy system to South Australia that would prevent blackouts in the state within 100 days, or it would be free.



Tesla noted that the grid scale energy storage project is not only sustainable, but will also help solve power shortages, reduce intermittencies, and manage summertime peak load to improve the reliability of South Australia's electrical infrastructure.



In January this year, Tesla and Southern California Edison unveiled a huge lithium-ion battery storage facility in the Southern California desert, described as one of the largest energy storage facilities in the world. Tesla was selected to provide a 20 MW/80 MWh Powerpack system at Southern California Edison's Mira Loma substation.



Unlike traditional electric generators, batteries can be deployed quickly at scale and do not require any water or gas pipelines. In addition, the huge fall in lithium ion battery prices over the last few years has made the technology viable.



