Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - On June 27th, Mag One Products (CSE: MDD) (OTCQB: MGPRF) (FSE: 304) participated at a press conference at its Pilot Plant Facility, in Quebec, that will be used to demonstrate the company's hydrometallurgical process for producing magnesium oxide.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Mag One" in the search box. The video is also available on YouTube.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_1njgu42m/MAG-One-Products-CSE-MDD-Becomes-1st-Client-Under-New-Quebec-Initiative-to-Advance-Ore-Processing-Technologies

The Canadian federal government and the Quebec provincial government awarded the newly created Centre d'Innovation Miniere de la MRC des Sources ("CIMMS") a non-repayable $2,500,000 financial contribution to start up a centre specializing in pilot-plant processes supporting business innovation projects in mining and industry. Mag One has been selected as the first client of CIMMS.

The initial phase of pilot plant testing of Mag One's unique process for transforming serpentinite into high purity silica and magnesia is now underway. Mag One had previously secured access to massive ongrade terraces of already-mined Magnesium-silicate rich serpentinite tailings near Danville, Quebec, and recently acquired the rights to process additional serpentine tailing, located in Thetford mines, Quebec, just 35 miles from its first tailings stockpile.

Lise Theriault, Deputy Premier of the Province of Quebec, stated: "Our government continues to be committed to supporting organizations that invest in promising projects for our regions. Quebec's growth relies on government actions that build on innovative manufacturing sector and support for entrepreneurship. We are proud to invest in the creation of Centre d'innovation miniere de la MRC des Sources, which is perfectly aligned with these directions."

Mag One Products aims to be the diamond standard in the magnesium market by concentrating on four initial projects at its processing/manufacturing plant sites in southern Quebec.

Assembly and sale of magnesium-based structural insulated sheathing panels for building construction.

Production of high-purity silicon dioxide (SiO2), magnesium oxide (MgO), magnesium hydroxide (Mg[OH]2).

Production of 99.9 pure magnesium (Mg) ingots.

Further commercialization work on its MagPower fuel cell/battery that supplies emergency power, light and recharging for disaster relief and other emergency situations on land and sea.

Key advantages that these 4 projects enjoy are Mag One's advanced technologies, a modular processing plant expansion concept, the company's easy, abundant access to tailings.

The shares are trading at $0.21, and with 34.7 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $7.3 million.

For more information about MAG ONE, please visit the company's website www.MagOneProducts.com, contact Nelson Skalbania, Chairman & CEO, at 604-669-4771 or email info@MagOneProducts.com. For investor relations, contact Hussein Jiwani at ir@MagOneProducts.com.

While on the company's site, please watch an interview of Nelson Skalbania by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com