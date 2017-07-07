Nanobiotechnology Applications, Markets and Companies, 2017-2021 & 2026

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Nanobiotechnology Applications, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

An increasing use of nanobiotechnology by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is anticipated. Nanotechnology will be applied at all stages of drug development - from formulations for optimal delivery to diagnostic applications in clinical trials. Many of the assays based on nanobiotechnology will enable high-throughput screening. Some of nanostructures such as fullerenes are themselves drug candidates as they allow precise grafting of active chemical groups in three-dimensional orientations.

The most important pharmaceutical applications are in drug delivery. Apart from offering a solution to solubility problems, nanobiotechnology provides and intracellular delivery possibilities. Skin penetration is improved in transdermal drug delivery. A particularly effective application is as nonviral gene therapy vectors. Nanotechnology has the potential to provide controlled release devices with autonomous operation guided by the needs.

Future nanobiotechnology markets are calculated on the basis of the background markets in the areas of application and the share of this market by new technologies and state of development at any given year in the future. This is based on a comprehensive and thorough review of the current status of nanobiotechnology, research work in progress and anticipated progress.

There is definite indication of large growth of the market but it will be uneven and cannot be plotted as a steady growth curve. Marketing estimates are given according to areas of application, technologies and geographical distribution starting with 2016. The largest expansion is expected between the years 2021 and 2026.

Profiles of 250+ companies, out of over 500 involved in this area, are included in the last chapter along with their 183 collaborations.The report is supplemented with 51 Tables, 31 figures and 800 references to the literature.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Applications & Markets

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Nanotechnologies

3. Nanotechnologies for Basic Research Relevant to Medicine

4. Nanomolecular Diagnostics

5. Nanopharmaceuticals

6. Role of Nanotechnology in Biological Therapies

7. Nanodevices & Techniques for Clinical Applications

8. Nanooncology

9. Nanoneurology

10. Nanocardiology

11. Nanopulmonology

12. Nanoorthopedics

13. Nanoophthalmology

14. Nanomicrobiology

15. Miscellaneous Healthcare Applications of Nanobiotechnology

16. Nanobiotechnology and Personalized Medicine

17. Nanotoxicology

18. Ethical and Regulatory Aspects of Nanomedicine

19. Research and Future of Nanomedicine

20. Nanobiotechnology Markets

21. References

Part II: Companies

22. Nanobiotech Companies

