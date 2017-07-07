Armira Capital Relocates HQ to The Shard From Mayfair

LONDON, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Armira Capital Limited has relocated its London office headquarters from Berkeley Street in Mayfair to Level 24 of The Shard adding operational flexibility and placing the group closer to its institutional clients in London. The move comes at a time of increased uncertainty in the UK over future EU passporting rights for regulated UK investment firms and advisors.

Alexia Bricout, Managing Director of Armira Capital said:

"We are entering the third year of business having started out in Mayfair in 2015. While we deal clients in the alternative sector industry we continue to service large city based institutions. Two years on we have experienced increased client opportunities around dealing, placing and advising on niche elements of the capital structure in both the primary and secondary markets."

"With the political instability created by Brexit, we wish to maintain operational flexibility and a mobile team that can adapt with changes in the regulatory landscape impacting both our UK and international clients as well as us as a regulated firm."

Armira Capital Limited is located at Level 24, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG. For further information, please contact us at info@armiracapital.com or refer to http://www.armiracapital.com .