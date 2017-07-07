Helsinki, Finland, 2017-07-07 17:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 7.7.2017 at 6.30 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sparbanksstiftelsen i Ingå Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Fagerström, Håkan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170707100730_2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-07-06 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 63 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 56 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 437 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 444 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 4112 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 234 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 139 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Volume: 58 Unit price: 9,55000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6,043 Volume weighted average price: 9.55000 Euro



AKTIA BANK PLC



Sent by: Anna Gabrán, Head of IR, ir(at)aktia.fi



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, mass media, www.aktia.com



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has ca 380,000 customers who are served by about 1,000 employees at 45 branch offices and via online and telephone services. Aktia's shares (AKTAV, AKTRV) are listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com