

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - German music streaming company SoundCloud is laying off 173 employees as well as closing its offices in San Francisco and London as part of a restructuring. The company will continue to have offices in Berlin and New York.



SoundCloud said that the cost-cutting measures are needed to ensure the company's path to profitability and long-term independent success in the competitive world of music streaming. The startup was co-founded by Alex Ljung and Eric Wahiforss in Berlin in 2008.



'Today, after careful and painful consideration, we took the difficult step to let go of 173 SoundCloud staffers and consolidated the team into two offices: Berlin and New York. We are extremely grateful for the contributions of each and every staff member who will be leaving SoundCloud, and we wish all of them the best,' Ljung said in a blog post.



Ljung noted that in the last several years, SoundCloud has grown its business as well as more than doubled its revenue in the last twelve months alone.



However, the company has not been able to make profits, Most of the content on SoundCloud is free, while a subscription service introduced last year has not been successful.



Wahiforss has earlier mentioned how important the City of London has been to SoundCloud's success. Many of the major music labels, including Warner Music Group, Sony Music and Universal Music Group, have a significant presence in London.



However, SoundCloud is unable to afford its team of about 20 people at an office on Stephen Street - a part of London that is considered to be more expensive than Berlin.



SoundCloud has raised more than $190 million in funding. Last year, the company was said to be considering a sale, with Spotify and Twitter reportedly among the potential buyers.



The company said that the SoundCloud platform will remain available in more than 190 countries globally. The company has around 175 million users.



