Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2017, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 587,469 Groupe Eurotunnel shares
- EUR 7,813,318.58 in cash
For reference,
as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2016, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 760,000 Groupe Eurotunnel shares
- EUR 6,088,574.44 in cash
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005167/en/
Contacts:
Groupe Eurotunnel SE