Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2017, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

587,469 Groupe Eurotunnel shares

EUR 7,813,318.58 in cash

For reference,

as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2016, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

760,000 Groupe Eurotunnel shares

EUR 6,088,574.44 in cash

