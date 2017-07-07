Global Gene Therapy Report 2016-2026 - Focus on the Latest Technologies, Markets and Companies

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Gene Therapy - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

Gene therapy technologies are described in detail including viral vectors, nonviral vectors and cell therapy with genetically modified vectors. Gene therapy is an excellent method of drug delivery and various routes of administration as well as targeted gene therapy are described. There is an introduction to technologies for gene suppression as well as molecular diagnostics to detect and monitor gene expression.

The markets for gene therapy are difficult to estimate as there is only one approved gene therapy product and it is marketed in China since 2004. Gene therapy markets are estimated for the years 2016-2026. The estimates are based on epidemiology of diseases to be treated with gene therapy, the portion of those who will be eligible for these treatments, competing technologies and the technical developments anticipated in the next decades. In spite of some setbacks, the future for gene therapy is bright.The markets for DNA vaccines are calculated separately as only genetically modified vaccines and those using viral vectors are included in the gene therapy markets

The voluminous literature on gene therapy was reviewed and selected 750 references are appended in the bibliography.The references are constantly updated. The text is supplemented with 76 tables and 21 figures.

Profiles of 189 companies involved in developing gene therapy are presented along with 240 collaborations. There were only 44 companies involved in this area in 1995. In spite of some failures and mergers, the number of companies has increased more than 4-fold within a decade. These companies have been followed up since they were the topic of a book on gene therapy companies by the author of this report. John Wiley & Sons published the book in 2000 and from 2001 to 2003, updated versions of these companies (approximately 160 at mid-2003) were available on Wiley's web site. Since that free service was discontinued and the rights reverted to the author, this report remains the only authorized continuously updated version on gene therapy companies.



Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Technologies & Markets



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Gene Therapy Technologies



3. Clinical Applications of Gene Therapy



4. Gene Therapy of Genetic Disorders



5. Gene Therapy of Cancer



6. Gene Therapy of Neurological Disorders



7. Gene Therapy of Cardiovascular Disorders



8. Gene therapy of viral infections



9. Research, Development and Future of Gene Therapy



10. Regulatory, Safety, Ethical Patent Issues of Gene Therapy



11. Markets for Gene Therapy



12. References



Part II: Companies



13. Companies involved in Gene Therapy



