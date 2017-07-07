

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, President Donald Trump said the talks were going very well.



'President Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it's going very well,' Trump told reporters as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. 'We've had some very, very good talks. We are going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue.'



'But we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned,' he added. 'It's an honor to be with you.'



Putin noted that he has spoken to Trump by phone but suggested it was important for them to have face-to-face meetings to address certain issues.



'Phone conversation is never enough,' Putin said through a translator. 'I'm delighted to be able to meet you personally, Mr. President. And I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield positive result.'



Trump had his first ever face-to-face encounter with Putin earlier in the day, with the two leaders briefly shaking hands.



The issues of terrorism, Syria and North Korea are expected to be high on the agenda as Trump and Putin hold their formal meeting.



In a post to Twitter ahead of the meeting, Trump said he looks forward to all the day's meetings with world leaders, including Putin.



'I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss,' Trump said.



He added, 'I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will MAGA!'



The meeting between Trump and Putin comes amid an ongoing investigation of alleged Russian interference in last year's presidential election.



Trump said in remarks in Poland on Thursday he thinks Russia meddled in the election but argued that 'nobody really knows for sure.'



(Photos: Gage Skidmore, www.kremlin.ru)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX