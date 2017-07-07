CedarKnight Group Relocates HQ to The Shard From Mayfair

LONDON, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CedarKnight has relocated its London office headquarters from Berkeley Street in Mayfair to Level 24 of The Shard adding operational flexibility and placing the group closer to its institutional clients in London. The move comes at a time of increased uncertainty in the UK over future EU passporting rights for regulated UK investment managers such as CedarKnight Investment Management. The group will use this opportunity to develop and expand its non-UK EU and non-EU operations -- while continuing to closely monitor and adapt to the political and regulatory environment in the UK.

Kenyon Abel of CedarKnight said:

"We established the business back in 2013 in Mayfair given its perceived location status as the main active hub for the UK alternative investment sector industry. Four years on we have grown as a group building closer investment alliances and mandates with institutions and large overseas family office clients."

"With the political instability created by Brexit, we wish to maintain operational flexibility allowing us to operate in more than one time zone to help meet client investment demands and adapt to the changing regulatory landscape."

Gilly Uppal of CedarKnight added:

"Moving to The Shard is an exciting chapter for us as we seek to focus away from UK and EU only investor focused business models of some investment managers; as a niche investment group, our position is to remain nimble and concentrate on where we can build sustainable relationships with counterparties, clients and investors.

"The Shard provides our group with flexible office space from where we can better utilise our diverse pool of talent whether in the UK or for expanding overseas investment and operational infrastructure."

CedarKnight Investment Management is located at Level 24, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG. For further information, please contact us at info@cedarknight.com or refer to http://www.cedarknight.com .