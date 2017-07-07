Global Dental Implants Market 2017 By Material, Type, Structure - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Implants Market is expected to reach USD 4,497.1 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

An aging edentulous population, rising awareness about oral care, increasing demand for preventive and cosmetic dental procedures, and technological advancements are all driving growth of the global dental implants market. Rising incidence of tooth loss due to periodontal conditions such as dental caries, relatively high proportion of people remaining untreated, willingness of patients to make out-of-pocket expenses for dental treatments, and availability of high-quality dental infrastructure and products further propelling the growth of the global dental implants market.

In addition, growing patient knowledge about improved clinical outcomes, a significant reduction in treatment period due to technological innovations, and an increasing number of dentists offering dental implants further drives the market for dental implants globally. However, the high cost of dental implants, limited reimbursements, and high risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges are some of the leading factors inhibiting the growth of the dental implants market in the forecast period.

Titanium implants dominate the global dental implants market mainly due to their biocompatibility. Titanium and its biomedical alloys have made titanium the gold standard material for the fabrication of endosseous dental implants. Various metals and metal alloys involving gold, stainless steel, and cobalt chromium have been used.

However, adverse tissue reactions and a low success rate undermined their long-term clinical application within the oral implant industry. On the other hand, the market for Zirconium implants is expected to increase significantly in the next 5-10 years, with U.S. witnessing rapid adoption of these implants.



Market by Material:



- Titanium

- Zirconium



Market by Type:



- Premium

- Value

- Discount



Market by Structure:



- Tapered Implants

- Parallel Walled Implants



