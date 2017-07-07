Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to ODDO Corporate Finance by IMPLANET (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext: IMPL, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible), on 30 June 2017 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 134,950

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €46,060.29

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report on 31 December 2016, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 136,500

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €40,003.79

As a reminder, at the time of the settlement of the contract, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 0

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €400,000.00

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Compartment C of the Euronext™ regulated market in Paris.

