Under the liquidity contract entered into between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2017 (trading date):

55,000 shares

€19,098,301.81

As a reminder, the liquidity account contained the following resources on December 31, 2016 (trading date):

60,433 shares

€18,539,454.51

Key financial dates:

2017 first-half results: July 31, 2017

"Quiet period 1 " starts July 3, 2017

Quiet period1" starts October 7, 2017

_______________________

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120-France 20 and World 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

