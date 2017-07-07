Nordic Mines AB: Changes to Board and Management of Nordic Mines AB (publ)

Vinod Sethi, Director of Board and Chairman has announced that he do not wish to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting. Kari Langenoja has also declared that he is not at disposal for re-election.

Saradhi Rajan, Managing Director has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Torbjörn Bygdén

Company Secretary and Investor Relations

Torbjorn.Bygden@azets.com

00 46 (0) 70 301 45 46

Lindhagensgatan 94, box 34212

10026 Stockholm

Nordic Mines AB (publ.) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 29 June 2017 08.45 CEST.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com).

