

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A survey conducted among people in the G20 member countries ahead of a face-to face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit shows their lack of confidence in either to do the right thing regarding world affairs.



Both the leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Hamburg Friday.



Ahead of their meeting, Trump and his Russian counterpart had a brief encounter as the summit got off to a start in the German city. They shook hands and Trump patted Putin on the back.



The Group of Twenty consists of 19 member nations and a representative of the European Union.



A Pew Research Center survey examined attitudes in 37 nations, including in 17 of the G20 member states. It could not conduct the survey in China and Saudi Arabia, two countries where state restrictions are rigid.



The vast majority of Russians (87 percent) are confident in Putin and just over half are confident in Trump, according to the survey,



In all other G20 countries surveyed, neither Trump nor Putin has the confidence of a majority of the public to do the right thing in world affairs. People in Germany and Mexico have more faith in Putin than Trump.



Outside of Russia, confidence in Trump is highest in the U.S. (46 percent), with half as many Americans saying they have confidence in Putin (23 percent). Despite Putin's low overall ratings in the U.S., since 2015, confidence in Putin has doubled among Republicans, while declining slightly among Democrats.



While neither Trump nor Putin has the confidence of a majority of the public in any G20 country except Russia, confidence in German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considerably higher. Majorities in eight G20 countries say they are confident in Merkel's ability to do the right thing regarding world affairs.



The host of the current G20 summit, Merkel was twice named by Forbes as the world's second most powerful person, and named the most powerful woman in the world for a record tenth time.



