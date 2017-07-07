

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with small losses. The markets were stuck in a sideways patter for the majority of the day and finished the session little changed overall.



Falling crude oil prices and continued geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment at the end of the trading week. The release of the better than expected U.S. jobs report failed to provide much of a boost in the afternoon. Traders remained in a cautious mood ahead of this weekend's G20 summit.



Employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of June, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 222,000 jobs in June following an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 179,000 jobs compared to the addition of 138,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.4 percent in June from 4.3 percent in May. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to hold steady.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.15 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.05 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.20 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.06 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.14 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.19 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.04 percent.



In Frankfurt, Merck KgaA slid 0.39 percent. The European Commission has opened formal probes into the German pharmaceutical group, General Electric Co. (GE), and Canon Inc. alleging they broke merger rules in recent acquisitions.



In Paris, Carrefour dropped 4.62 percent after the retailer said the French market was a persistently challenging competitive environment.



In London, Centrica climbed 2.82 percent on takeover talk.



easyJet surged 5.12 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Outperform' from 'Neutral.'



Volvo Group lost 0.54 percent in Stockholm after selling its complete holding in the German listed engine manufacturer Deutz AG.



Home appliances giant Electrolux gained 2.16 percent after it agreed to acquire Best, a European manufacturer of innovative and well-designed kitchen hoods, for an undisclosed amount.



Germany's industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in May, largely driven by energy and capital goods output.



Industrial production grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in May, faster than the revised 0.7 percent increase seen in April, Destatis reported Friday. Production has increased over the past five months. Output was forecast to grow slightly by 0.2 percent in May.



French industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Industrial output grew 1.9 percent in May from April, when it fell 0.6 percent. Production was forecast to grow moderately by 0.6 percent.



France's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Customs Office showed Friday. The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 4.9 billion in May from EUR 5.6 billion in the prior month. Economists had expected the deficit to fall to EUR 5.1 billion.



France's current account deficit decreased in May from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Friday. The current account deficit dropped to EUR 2.3 billion in May from EUR 2.6 billion in April.



The UK trade deficit widened in May from the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



The total trade deficit increased by GBP 1 billion to GBP 3.1 billion in May, reflecting an increase in imports of goods.



The visible trade deficit widened to GBP 11.86 billion from GBP 10.59 billion in April. The expected level was GBP 10.85 billion.



UK industrial production dropped unexpectedly in May, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Friday. Industrial output fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and reversed a 0.2 percent rise registered in April.



Another report from the ONS showed that construction output declined 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to a 0.7 percent growth economists had forecast.



UK house prices declined for the first time in five months in June, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Friday. House prices fell unexpectedly by 1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in May. This was the first decline since January. Prices were forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



