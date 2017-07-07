Nordic Mines AB: Communication at the Nordic Mines Annual General Meeting 2017

At the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Mines AB (publ) ("Nordic Mines" or "Company"), held on June 30, 2017, at Azets Insight AB's premises, Lindhagensgatan 94, Stockholm.

Resolution on the statement of income and balance sheet, disposals of the Company's results and discharge



The AGM resolved to determine the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2016.



The AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2016 and that the accumulated profit of SEK 97,529,000 will be transferred on a new account.

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to each of the Board members Hans Andreasson, Krister Söderholm, Kari Langenoja and Torsten Börjemalm for the financial year 2016.



Board member and Chairman Vinod Sethi, Board member Salim Govani and Board member and President Saradhi Rajan were not granted discharge for the financial year 2016.



Decision on the number of Board members and auditors.



The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of Board members should be five without deputies, and that the Company should have an accountant and an auditor's deputy.



Decision on remuneration to the board and auditor



The Annual General Meeting resolved that fees for the period up to the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid in the amount of SEK 200,000 to each of the Board members independent of major shareholders (ie Torsten Börjemalm and Krister Söderholm), giving a total amount About 400,000 kronor.



The AGM further decided that fees to the auditor should be paid on an approved account.



Election of Board, Chairman and Auditor



The Annual General Meeting resolved that, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the Board will elect Hans Andreasson, Torsten Börjemalm Krister Söderholm and Fredrik Zettergren. Fredrik Zettergren was elected Chairman of the Board.

The AGM further decided to elect KPMG AB for the Company's auditor, until the end of the next AGM.

Decision on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to the CEO and other senior executives in the Company in accordance with previous practice.



Decision on rights issue



The AGM resolved to approve, in accordance with the proposal received in the notice, a proposal for a new issue as previously announced.

