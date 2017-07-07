Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to report our results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2017. During the third quarter, we continued to focus on developing and marketing lots to home builders at Sky Ranch. Subsequent to quarter end, we were also pleased to announce that those efforts resulted in the Company entering into agreements with three national home builders for the sale of approximately 500 lots in the first phase of the Sky Ranch development. In addition, during the quarter, the Company completed construction of its water transmission line to Sky Ranch, which was placed into service in June 2017," commented Mark Harding, President of Pure Cycle Corporation.

We will file our Form 10-Q on Friday, July 7, 2017, and will host a conference call on Monday, July 10, 2017, at 2:00PM Eastern (12:00PM Mountain) to discuss these results. Call details are below. Additionally, we will post a detailed slide presentation which overviews our operations and presents summary financial results on our website prior to our call which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2017 and 2016:

In 000's (except per share) Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 134 $ 101 $ 570 $ 303 Cost of revenues (167 ) (135 ) (481 ) (388 ) Gross margin (33 ) (34 ) 89 (85 ) Operating expenses: General and administrative (519 ) (432 ) (1,411 ) (1,294 ) Other (79 ) (67 ) (228 ) (183 ) Loss from operations (631 ) (533 ) (1,550 ) (1,562 ) Other income (expense): Oil and gas royalties and lease income, net 31 108 182 626 Other income (expense) (3 ) (2 ) (8 ) (8 ) Interest income 60 66 199 175 Net (loss) from continuing operations (543 ) (361 ) (1,177 ) (769 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (11 ) (61 ) (33 ) (22 ) Net (loss) after taxes $ (554 ) $ (422 ) $ (1,210 ) $ (791 ) Loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) (*) Amount is less than $.01 per share

Revenues increased approximately 33% and 88% during the three and nine months ended May 31, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended May 31, 2016, respectively. The increase in revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2017, as compared to the same period in the prior year, is primarily attributed to the sale of a commercial water tap at our new service area, Wild Pointe. The increase in revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2017, as compared to the same period in the prior year, is primarily attributed to the sale of frack water and the Wild Pointe tap fee revenues.

Our summarized financial position as of May 31, 2017 and August 31, 2016 is as follows:

In 000's May 31, 2017 August 31, 2016 $ Change Assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 25,981 $ 27,873 $ (1,892 ) Other current assets 1,137 1,213 (76 ) Total current assets 27,118 29,086 (1,968 ) Long-term investments 1,430 6,853 (5,423 ) Investments in water and water systems, net 34,343 28,322 6,021 Land and mineral interests 5,619 5,346 273 Other long-term assets 1,357 1,273 84 Total assets $ 69,867 $ 70,880 $ (1,013 ) Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 582 $ 482 $ 100 Other long-term liabilities 1,355 1,400 (45 ) Total liabilities 1,937 1,882 55 Total shareholders' equity 67,930 68,998 (1,068 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 69,867 $ 70,880 $ (1,013 )

