Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTC Pink: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has granted stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire up to an aggregate 2,300,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") under the Company's Stock Option Plan, of which 1,400,000 were granted to insiders of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share, vest immediately upon issuance, and expire on July 7, 2022 or earlier in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The grant of options and the exercise price are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 55.4 million shares issued.

