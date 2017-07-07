

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a very small loss. The market was stuck in negative territory for the majority of the day, but finished little changed.



Continued geopolitical concerns and falling crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. The better than expected U.S. employment report helped the market to pare some of its losses in the afternoon, but failed to provide enough of a boost for a positive finish.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.04 percent Friday and finished at 8,883.27. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 0.3 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.22 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.10 percent.



Swatch was among the top performing stocks, with an increase of 1.7 percent, while Vifor gained 1.6 percent.



Bank stocks also fared well at the end of the week. Credit Suisse advanced 0.7 percent and UBS rose 0.8 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis was the lone gainer, which an increase of 0.3 percent. Roche dropped 0.6 percent and Nestlé fell 0.5 percent. Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on Roche to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'



