Former Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact succeeds Professor Robert G. Eccles

Arabesque has today announced the appointment of Georg Kell as its new Chairman, succeeding Professor Robert G. Eccles.

Kell joined Arabesque in 2015 as Vice Chairman, following a 15-year period as the founding Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. Through his leadership, Kell helped to establish the Global Compact as the foremost platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible and sustainable corporate policies and practices.

On today's announcement, Georg Kell said: "I am greatly looking forward to taking on the Chairmanship of Arabesque, as the firm continues to grow as a global leader in sustainable investment. I would like to express my deep gratitude to Professor Bob Eccles for his significant contribution to Arabesque over the past two years as Chairman, and wish him every success."

In a career of more than 25 years at the United Nations, Mr. Kell also oversaw the conception and launch of the Global Compact's sister initiatives on investment, the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and on education, the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), together with the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative.

Omar Selim, CEO of Arabesque, said: "We are delighted to announce Georg Kell as Chairman of the board of Arabesque. Having first welcomed Georg to the firm in 2015, we have greatly benefitted from his leadership and deep understanding of corporate sustainability, and will continue to do so."

Selim added: "I would like to thank Professor Eccles on behalf of everyone at Arabesque for his great contribution and commitment to the company over the past two years. He will be much missed, and we wish well for the future."

Upon his departure Professor Eccles said: "It has been an honour to be the Founding Chairman of Arabesque and to work with the rest of the board, Omar, and his great team. I now look forward to focusing on reporting tools and frameworks that will make sustainable investing ubiquitous, and wish Arabesque well. I am very optimistic about their future."

About Arabesque

Arabesque is a specialist ESG Quant fund manager that uses self-learning quantitative models and big data to assess the performance and sustainability of globally listed companies. Its investment technology processes over 100 billion data points to select an investment universe of equities, integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information with quantitative strategies.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd is a limited liability company registered in England and Wales (no. 08636689) with its registered office at 68 Brook Street, London W1K 5DZ, authorized and regulated by the FCA (no. 610729) and registered as an investment adviser with the SEC (#801-107600). Arabesque (Deutschland) GmbH is a limited liability company organized under the laws of Germany, registered with the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main (HRB no. 97525), and having its seat and business address at Zeppelinallee 15, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

