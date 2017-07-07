

OCTOPUS VCT 4 PLC (the 'Company')



7 July 2017



Publication of Circular relating to an authority for the disposal of assets prior to a voluntary liquidation of the Company



The Company today announces the publication of a circular (the 'Circular') relating to an authority for the disposal of the Company's assets prior to a voluntary liquidation of the Company.



