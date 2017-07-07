sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.07.2017 | 18:36
PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet
07 July 2017

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has published its monthly newsletter to the end of June 2017. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

Or viewed here


For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Website: http://www.tiburon.co.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature


