MCI Launches Executive PhD in Management

Distinguished European Universities establish pioneering Doctoral program | Notification process with Austrian accreditation authority accomplished | Start in fall 2017 | Innovative format attracts worldwide interest

Quality assurance procedures modelled on international standards have resulted in the successful notification of the joint Executive PhD Program. All quality assurance criteria are based on international higher education quality criteria and were reviewed by the independent Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation Austria (§ 27 HS-QSG).

The four-year doctoral program, jointly offered by the University of Antwerp, the Antwerp Management School and the Management Center Innsbruck, will start in fall 2017 and will be delivered in English at the campuses in Antwerp/Belgium and in Innsbruck/Austria.

The European Executive PhD Program is designed for executives and managers filling the gap between traditional academic PhD programs and practice-oriented Professional doctorates (DBA). The new program attracts considerable international interest in academia and business.

