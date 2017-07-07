Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal electric actuators marketreport. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global electric actuators marketis fragmented with many players. The competition in this market is also high, making it difficult for new players to enter the market. Despite the threat of backward integration, the manufacturers have more power because of the provision of customized industry-specific products. Every company is trying to innovate its products by incorporating fieldbus technology, which enables IoT in the electric actuators. The industry-specific needs decide the demand for electric linear actuators and electric rotary actuators.

"The technological advancements in the form of mini-electric actuators, linear electric actuators, and idle speed controllers are emphasizing the need for electric actuators. The emergence of green technology also leads to the preference of electric actuators over hydraulic and pneumatic actuators, as electric actuators can eliminate the contamination caused by the leakage in pipes," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead research analyst at Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Siemens

Siemens is a prominent vendor for resource saving and energy efficient technologies for various divisions like building technologies, digital factory, energy management, power and gas, process industries, and drives. It has developed electric actuators, which can be programmed by a local control unit, PC parameterization software, SIMA actuator control system, and SIMATIC PDM.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric manufacturers industrial, commercial, and consumer products. Its products are used in various industries, such as automotive, chemical, industrial, energy, onsite utilities, marine, oil and gas, water and wastewater, and others. The company introduced the TEC2 Electric Actuator with Model 500, which provides an open network control on wide protocols, including Modbus RTU, PROFIBUS, Foundation fieldbus, HART, DeviceNet, Ethernet, and wireless HART.

SMC Corporation

SMC Corporation develops and manufactures a broad range of control systems and equipment, such as airline equipment, control valves, and actuators, which support industrial automation. Its electric actuators segment includes sliders, AC servo sliders, AC servo rod, rod and guide rod, rotary, gripper, miniature, controls, and drives.

Toshiba

Toshiba manufactures electrical and electronic products. It has a wide product portfolio of actuators, which are classified as ball screw driven, timing belt drive, R-axis (rotation), and pushrod type depending on single axis specifications. Toshiba is invested in the development of compact electric actuators, which are used in various applications of the automotive industry.

Moog

Moog manufactures motion and fluid controls for applications in defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial devices. It designs high-performance motion control solutions for various industrial applications like metal forming, steel production, power generation, and others. Moog is a global supplier of high-integrity systems and innovative products like mechanical actuators for the aerospace and defense industry.

