Wireless Sensing Technologies Energize Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Sector

Self-diagnostics and interoperability drive growth opportunities in sensing systems for pipeline monitoring, finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision team

SANTA CLARA, California, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The need to manage the serviceability and stability of an aging pipeline infrastructure is driving the adoption of smart sensors in the oil and gas pipeline monitoring market. Advanced sensing systems that leverage new technologies, such as wireless sensing, energy harvesting, smart materials, embedded electronic computing, miniaturization, robotic systems, and Big Data analytics intelligence, can increase return on investment, reduce down time, and improve public safety.

Sensors for Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring is part of Frost & Sullivan's TechVision (Sensors & Control) Growth Partnership Subscription. The study evaluates advances in sensing technologies and their impact on the oil and gas pipeline industry in the near, medium, and long terms. It captures sensor innovations from different dimensions, such as upstream, downstream, and midstream. The insights will enable players to align themselves with the market trends and be early adopters of novel technologies.

To schedule a Growth Strategy Dialog and discuss your strategic growth development and the growth opportunities impacting your business, click here.

"Wireless sensors are emerging as one of the strongest options for pipeline monitoring applications. With the adoption of wireless sensor network (WSN) technology, on-board computational sensing, and wireless communication capabilities, the quality of monitoring will significantly improve. The WSN sensor nodes and algorithms can provide rich information for detection, location and assessment of structural damage caused by severe loading events and progressive environmental deterioration," noted Frost & Sullivan TechVision Research Analyst Varun Babu. "WSNs can also monitor more data points and be reconfigured more easily than wired sensors."

Cost is a key issue that hampers the adoption of any new technology. However, funding support by government agencies and venture capitalists is expected to accelerate the commercialization of prototypes. Innovative products from key players include:

Ultrasound imaging technology to achieve a 3D image with high resolution of horizontal wells by DarkVision Technologies Inc , Canada ;

, ; Autonomous drones comprising of sensor fusion, computer vision, and machine learning technology to perform complex tasks, developed by Percepto , Israel ;

, ; Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems by Sky-Future , United Kingdom , that can include visible or thermal imaging systems for high-definition monitoring and inspection of internal tanks;

, , that can include visible or thermal imaging systems for high-definition monitoring and inspection of internal tanks; Advanced oil and gas pipeline security system, PipeGuard by Magal S3 , Israel , which enables pipeline owners to effectively fight against terrorism, theft, and third-party damage; and

, , which enables pipeline owners to effectively fight against terrorism, theft, and third-party damage; and Airborne remote gas sensing technologies for detecting leaks in natural gas pipelines by Synodon Inc, USA .

"Innovators and start-ups should partner with device manufacturers to develop specific solutions," observed Frost & Sullivan TechVision Senior Research Analyst Jabez Mendelson. "With the lack of an established technology ecosystem, there is a need for close cooperation between device developers, material suppliers, equipment vendors, and foundries to develop common standards to facilitate reliable production processes."

About TechVision

Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision practice is focused on innovation, disruption and convergence, and provides a variety of technology-based alerts, newsletters and research services as well as growth consulting services. Its premier offering, the TechVision program, identifies and evaluates the most valuable emerging and disruptive technologies enabling products with near-term potential. A unique feature of the TechVision program is an annual selection of 50 technologies that can generate convergence scenarios, possibly disrupt the innovation landscape, and drive transformational growth. View a summary of our TechVision program by clicking on the following link: http://ifrost.frost.com/TechVision_Demo.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Sensors for Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring

D79D

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications - North America

P: (210) 247.2481

F: (210) 348.1003

E: jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

http://www.frost.com/techvision