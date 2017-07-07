OSS BSS Software Market Growing Steadily at 14.59% CAGR By 2021, Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OSS BSS software market analyst says one trend in the market is outsourcing OSS BSS design and development to managed service providers. Most telecom operators have low-profit margins on account of decreasing ARPU. Many leading telecom operators have piled up huge debts. Thus, telecom operators outsource most of their service functionalities, such as infrastructure, operations and management, as well as network operation and maintenance to multiple vendors in a bid to reduce operational expenses.

According to the 2017 OSS BSS software market report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means to boost their business. The market at the SME level is highly competitive due to long-term relationships that are providing converged communications technology suites coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs provide a cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. Cloud-based BSS effectively delivers business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure.

The following companies as the key players in the global OSS BSS software market: AMDOCS, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Netcracker Technology Corporation, and Redknee. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Accenture, Aria Systems, Cerillion, Comarch, Comptel, CSG International, elitecore.com, Global Convergence Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Hitachi Data Systems, Oracle, SAP, Sigma Systems, Subex, and Wipro.

Global OSS BSS Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global OSS BSS software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and services market.



Further, the OSS BSS software market report states that one challenge in the market is lack of in-house expertise. Generating a single invoice for the telecom services is the primary objective of cloud billing services. However, the services are becoming more complex because of the integration of different telecom services and the additions of new and sophisticated features. Thus, the operation of the services requires a trained and skilled workforce. In most cases, the telecom operators that install these services in their BSS hire or train employees for the operations.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

