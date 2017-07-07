According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global functional drinks marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Functional Drinks Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Manufacturers are focusing on vitamin fortification of these drinks since consumers prefer products with added vitamins for instant energy. Manufacturers have also started making products with less sugar and preservatives and using natural ingredients to appeal to the growing fitness- and health-conscious consumer demographic.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global functional drinks market into the following segments:

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

Functional RTD teas

Dairy alternative beverages

Functional water

The top three revenue-generating product type segments in the global functional drinks market are discussed below:

Energy beverages

"Energy beverages are made of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins alpine water, amino acids, and some other ingredients. They are mainly consumed by athletes, sports persons, and people who go to the gymsays Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Energy beverages occupied a majority 31% of the global market and is expected to grow swiftly over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand from active people seeking to replenish their energy levels. The Americas is leading the energy beverages market globally. Popular beverages such as MIO Energy, Crystal Light Energy, and 4C Energy Rush dominate the market segment.

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Functional fruit and vegetable juices contain essential nutrients including proteins, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, real pulp of fruits and vegetables, and other natural ingredients, which help maintain the body equilibrium and health. Some juices also contain added sugar and sucrose along with the blend of fruit flavor.

Currently, manufacturers have started offering sugarless juices with low caloric ingredients to cater to the consumer concerns regarding health. Some of the drinks also contain antioxidant benefits, natural vitamins, flower extracts, coconut water, fibers, and minerals. This has increased the volume sales of the product.

Sports beverages

"Sports beverages provide athletes electrolytes, proteins, and other ingredients for instant energy. The increasing health consciousness of consumers is driving the sports beverages marketsays Tamal.

Sports beverages help improve performance and aid in quick recovery from tiredness while playing sports. The substitute for sports beverages is natural coconut water and salty lemon water. Technavio analysts estimate the sports beverages segment of the market to be worth USD 32.37 billion by 2021.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Danone

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

RED BULL

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

