

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trump Taj Mahal, the hotel and casino that bears the president's name, is being liquidated.



National Content Liquidators is handling the sale that started on Thursday and will continue for next 60 days. All items at the on-site sale will be sold on a first-come basis.



The sale will clear the hotel of its contents before it will make way for a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The sale is being held between floors 46 and 50, with furniture, lamps, chandeliers, television sets among other items available for purchase.



According to NCL, a 'hotel room package' that includes a bed, a chest of drawers, nightstands, lamps, a desk, chairs, a game table, art and a mirror costs $300.



The Taj Mahal was opened in 1990 and closed in October 2016. President Donald Trump had sold his stake in the hotel about seven years ago, however, he had allowed attaching his name to the casino.



