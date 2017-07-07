DKS INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ("Dick's" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws from March 7, 2017 through May 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Dick's during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Dick's made false and/or misleading public statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company overstated its adjusted EBITDA amounts; that Dick's lacked effective internal controls; and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 12, 2017, Dick's issued a Current Report filed on Form 8-K/A with the SEC, reporting that a "computation error resulted in a $23.4 million overstatement of Adjusted EBITDA amounts for both the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017." Following this news, Dick's share price fell $2.62, or 5.22%, over the next two trading days. On May 16, 2017, Dick's announced that sales at its existing stores in the first quarter of 2016 fell short of forecasts and advised investors that the Company planned to scale back new store openings in 2018 and 2019. After the release of this news, Dick's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

