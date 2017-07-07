United States Legal Marijuana Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2016-2021: Focus on Cultivation, Hemp & Marijuana Products, Vaporizers, Ancillary Products, Services & AG Tech

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The United States Legal Marijuana Market 2017" report to their offering.

A comprehensive look at the legal marijuana industry in the United States. This market analysis includesmarket sizing, market share by competitors, drivers, restraints, challenges, market trends, political insights, technology trends and market forecasts to 2021.

The report features an analysis of companies that operate in the legal marijuana industry. It also provides an understanding of wholesale legal marijuana market segments in the U.S.

The segments not only include companies that grow and directly handle marijuana (legal and recreational) but also include ancillary companies that provide services to the legal marijuana market in some form including hemp, growing equipment, consulting services, laboratory testing, security services and insurance.

This study captures the following information on the Legal Marijuana Market in the United States:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2016-2021)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Market Segmentation:



Cultivation: This segment includes the companies that grow cannabis. These companies may or may not have retail operations.

Hemp and Marijuana Products: This segment includes companies that manufacture cannabinoid (CBD), and related products - hemp-infused beverages, edibles, topicals, strains, among others.

Vaporizers: This segment includes companies that design, manufacture, sell and distribute vaping devices (vaporizers) and cartridges.

Ancillary Products: This segment includes cannabis packaging companies, security services, insurance services, and companies that develop analyzers.

Consulting & Services: This segment includes companies offering consulting and advisory services, including cannabis testing labs.

AG Tech (Agricultural Technology): This segment includes companies that utilize technology to improve cannabis cultivation yields and efficiencies.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research



II. Terms & Definitions



III. Research Methodology



IV. Executive Summary



V. United States Legal Marijuana Market



VI. Market Data.



VII. Strategic Recommendations.



VIII. Game Changers.



Companies Mentioned



Acology

AeroGrow International Inc.

American Cannabis Company

American Green

Americann Inc.

Blue Line Protection Group

Cana Security America

CannLabs Inc.

CV Sciences Inc.

DigiPath Inc.

General Cannibas Corporation

Golden Leaf Holdings

Great Spirit Inc.

Greengro Techs Inc.

GrowGeneration Corporation

Growlife

Helix TCS Inc.

Hemp Inc.

HempLife Today

Kaya Holdings Inc.

Kush Bottles Inc.

mclg

Medical Marijuana

Medicine Man Technologies Inc.

MyDX Inc.

Rocky Mountain High

Signal Bay

Sugarmade

Surna Inc.

Terra Tech Corporation

Vape Holdings Inc.

Vapir Enterprises

Vapor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cf6bdh/the_united_states

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716